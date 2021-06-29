What To Watch On Netflix If You're In Lockdown Rn

Ah, another lockdown. If you're currently in lockdown and need to keep your mind off things, we have some Netflix recommendations for you to sit back and watch.

There's a bit of something for everyone in this list - reality, travel, action, drama, thriller, comedy - you name it!

Want to know 5 Netflix recommendations we have for lockdown? Find out here:

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!