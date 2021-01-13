What To Watch Next After You've Finished Bridgerton On Netflix

If you're anything like me, you spent the New Year's break binge watching Bridgerton on Netflix, and have since been devouring any 19th century dramas that you can get your hands on.

Here are some of the best shows and movies to watch if you're looking to keep those historical vibes going.

Sanditon

What: Sanditon is an adaptation of an unfinished Jane Austen novel, about a young woman who travels to a growing seaside town by the name of Sanditon. While there, she meets rich old dowagers and eligible bachelors, attends balls and luncheons and gets mixed up in all the drama of the town. It's a classic Austen tale.

Where To Watch: Foxtel Now

Belgravia

What: You absolutely must watch Belgravia. From the creator of Downton Abbey, it kicks off on the eve of the Battle Of Waterloo and features several families whose lives are about to become intertwined. It's mostly set in London amongst the rich inhabitants of the suburb of Belgravia. There's also a lot of commentary on the differences between the upper middle class who had made their own fortunes, and the lifelong nobility who had inherited their titles. Things get pretty twisted as the story progresses.

Where To Watch: Foxtel Now

Vanity Fair

What: Based on the 1848 novel, Vanity Fair tells the tale of Becky Sharp, the daughter of an artist and an opera performer who is looking to better her position in life. Becky is not an entirely likeable person, and her behaviour is shocking to many members of society. You'll spot Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie (Eloise) in a major role!

Where To Watch: Stan

Victoria

What: Reach the absolute pinnacles of society by familiarising yourself with Queen Victoria's life. There are three seasons so far to Victoria, and they tell the story of the famous Queen's early reign. Victoria came to the throne at just 18 years of age, and was initially extremely inexperienced and unworldly after having lived a very sheltered childhood. There's plenty of courtly intrigue and downstairs drama to add dimension to Victoria's life story.

Where To Watch: Foxtel Now

The Great

What: Moving away from London and over to Russia, we find the sometimes true story of Catherine The Great. The Great follows some of the moments of Catherine's life, and has characters with the same names as many real historical figures, but most of what happens in this satirical drama is heightened for comedic effect and would not be found in any Russian history textbooks. The 18th century costumes and incredible filming locations combined with top notch performances from Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult make this a must watch.

Where To Watch: Stan

Gentleman Jack

What: This series is based on another historical figure, but one you probably haven't heard of before. Anne Lister was an absolutely fascinating woman who lived in 19th century Yorkshire, and had several long term relationships with other women. She ran her family's estate, travelled widely and never married. After her death, a series of diaries written in code were discovered that detailed her romantic liaisons. You haven't seen a period show quite like this one.

Where To Watch: Foxtel Now

Pride and Prejudice

What: There's so many adaptations of the classic Jane Austen novel, including stage plays, musicals, modern versions, a Bollywood movie, vlogs and one about zombies. However there are two that really stand above all the others. The 1995 miniseries with Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth, and the 2005 movie starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen. You can't really go wrong with either.

Where To Watch: The 1995 miniseries is on Stan and the 2005 movie is on Netflix.

The Tudors

What: We're going way back now, to the 16th century with Henry VIII and his six wives. The iconic series stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers as a very attractive King Henry, Natalie Dormer as Anne Boleyn and Henry Cavill as one of Henry's lords. There's a lot of departures from history here, and it's definitely raunchier than some of the other entries on this list! But you'll find yourself getting sucked into the world of the Tudors.

Where To Watch: Stan

The Crown

What: Perhaps something slightly more recent is what you're after? In that case, The Crown delivers as it tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II. This is the only show on this list that is about someone who is still alive. Claire Foy plays Elizabeth in the first two seasons, followed by Olivia Colman for season three and four. You will find yourself on Wikipedia checking how much of this really happened at least once every single episode.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Outlander

What: A time travelling romp that sees married WWII nurse Claire thrown back in time to 1743 Scotland, where she meets and falls in love with Highlander Jamie Fraser. They have several horrible encounters with Black Jack Randall, a distant ancestor of Claire's husband who is played by the same actor. Without spoiling too much, 18th century Scotland isn't the only historical setting you'll see as the show progresses. Outlander is based on the book series by Diana Gabaldon.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Downton Abbey

What: If you're a fan of period dramas you've probably watched Downton, but if you haven't then you've got six seasons and a film to enjoy. The series follows the aristocratic Crawley family as well as the servants who work in Downton Abbey. Set between 1912 and 1927, this was a period of huge change for Britain's nobility. In many ways, this series probably paved the way for Bridgerton's TV adaptation to be the amazing show that it is.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime

Emma

What: One of Jane Austen's funniest novels, Emma has been adapted several times on TV and the big screen. The latest version stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular character, who likes nothing more than to matchmake and interfere with the lives of her friends. Directed by Autumn de Wilde, this is a highly stylised adaptation with lots of bright colours and beautiful period costumes.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime

I hope there's at least one show or movie on this list that is new for you! Happy streaming.

