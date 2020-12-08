What To Get The Music Lover In Your Life For Christmas

We know some people are SO hard to buy for when it comes to Christmas. When it comes to music lovers, there are so many great ideas but just as many tastes in music.

So we've put together a shortlist of some of the music items we've been loving this year that you could pop in a stocking for that person in your life who is mad for music.

A smart speaker:

How about the new Apple HomePod Mini? It's a powerhouse speaker that packs a punch regardless of its small size. Powered by the Apple-designed S5 chip, it will have you singing at the top of your lungs (sorry neighbours) and as it works seamlessly with your iPhone, you can basically ask Siri to do anything... apart from cleaning up Christmas lunch dishes. This device is super secure and only listening for you to say 'Hey Siri' and when you do, you can ask her all sorts of stuff like play my personal station!

Cost - $149

A musician print:

Melbourne designer Dom Gauci was featured on Channel 9's 'The Block' this year and has rocketed to the top of Christmas wish lists with her incredible prints, like this sample one of Posty!

You can check out the full range on Dom's website and contact her for custom designs.

Cost - various

Kylie Minogue's wine:

If you're going to give someone a bottle of bubbly for Chrissy, why not make it one from Kylie Minogue's newly launched collection? She has a lovely drop of Rosè, the result of the singer collaborating with London based distributor Benchmark Drinks.

You can get your hands on your bottle here.

Cost - from $23.95

A music subscription:

If your loved one is still running a free version and complaining about the ads or hasn't quite discovered subscription-based music, why not hook them up with a fully-fledged music subscription. Apple are now offering Apple One, a three-tiered plan that will give you access to music, tv+, arcade and 50gb in the icloud starting at $19.95 per month.

So you can ditch the ads and check out over 70 million songs on Apple Music OR you could look at fitness+ and try out a workout to burn off that pesky COVID weight.

The best part is, any services you haven't tried already are free for the first month!

Cost - $19.95 to $39.95 per month

A music-themed cookie:

Australian company 'The Confectionist' has made a name for themselves in recent months with their incredibly life-like cookie faces like Jay and Bey below! The Melbourne based company deliver Australia wide and promise the quirkiest cookies you've ever seen!

You can check out the full range on their website.

Cost - various

