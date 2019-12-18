What To Do In Melbourne This New Years Eve (Even If You're Broke!)

It’s that time of the year again! New Years Eve is just around the corner and not only is it the end of the year – it’s the end of the decade.

If you’ve been a little bit lax in organising your evening affairs – don’t fret! From free fireworks, to lavish evenings – we’ve got you covered - all at a good price we promise.

Free fireworks!

If you’re not keen to spend too much cash – but you’d still like a good evening out – public fireworks displays are the way to go.

St Kilda pier – grab some fish and chips and spend the evening on the beach before heading to the pier to watch the show.

Williamstown Beach – another prime beach option with fantastic views of the city (and equally fantastic chip shops).

Fed Square – yes it’ll be crowded! But at least you’re nice and central.

Edinburgh Gardens – It’s alcohol free so great for kids, there will be movies and events from 2pm.

Ruckers Hill, Northcote – a prime northside spot we bet you’ve never thought of, grab meal beforehand and avoid the city crowds!

Footscray Community Arts Centre – perfect city views and almost definitely less crowded than being in the thick of it - plus loads of options for a cheap bowl of pho beforehand!

Got a bit of cash to spend but don’t want to drop your whole pay check? We’ve got options for less than a hundy:

Terminus Hotel – Abbotsford - $50 – 2DJs, dance floors, plus free flowing beer and wine for two hours!

The Bridge Hotel Laneway Party – Richmond - $10 – Entry and a free drink – why not make a dinner booking and stay for the long haul!

Hophaus Euro Bar – Southbank - $65 – Two dining packages on offer – including one family friendly three course meal.

NYE at the Espy – St Kilda - $22.55 - Kingswood live, The Yacht Club DJs and loads of fun. Buy your ticket

Big Horny NYE Party – Transport Public Bar - CBD - $25 – A 12 piece New Orleans Funk & Soul Band “Hoodoo Mayhem”. Southern Style Food. Mardi Gras Atmosphere right in Red Square.

New Years Eve at The Temperance – South Yarra -$70 VIP Cocktail Package – All inclusive canapes and drinks – plus a live Jazz Band.

That NYE Party! 2020 – The Toff In Town – Melbourne CBD - $30 – Party until 5am with a few different options for dining and canapes.

Tropicana New Year’s Eve – Melbourne Public – South Wharf - $20 – Tropical themes NYE Party with a live band and DJS. BYO Hawaiian shirt.

This list is by no means exhaustive! There's LOADS of more events this NYE. Check out more here.

