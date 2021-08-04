What? Telstra Makes Payphones Free Forever!

Picture this, your are out in Civic can your phone is dead. The problem is that you need to make a call. Well stress no more as Telstra are making these payphones free to use.

We are shocked, but over 11 million calls were made last year and across Australia there are more than 15,000 payphones. Of these calls, more than 230,000 calls were actually made to critical services like '000' and Lifeline. This means, payphones for so many are actually a vital lifeline for so many, especially those who are vulnerable or isolated in the community.

This is super awesome and a big thanks to Telstra for making this happen.