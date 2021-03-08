What's The Safe Word Because There's A Book As Told By Christian Grey On Its Way!
Here's what we know!
If you thought you've seen the last of Christian Grey, then you are wrong!
Finally, we're being given a brand new book as told by Christian, which is the third and final book in E.L. James' BDSM-themed trilogy - a spinoff of Fifty Shades of Grey.
So, when can we expect it? Listen here to find out when you can get your hands on it:
