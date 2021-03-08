What's The Safe Word Because There's A Book As Told By Christian Grey On Its Way!

If you thought you've seen the last of Christian Grey, then you are wrong!

Finally, we're being given a brand new book as told by Christian, which is the third and final book in E.L. James' BDSM-themed trilogy - a spinoff of Fifty Shades of Grey.

So, when can we expect it? Listen here to find out when you can get your hands on it:

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.