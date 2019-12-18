Here's Everything That's Open And Closed This Christmas In Adelaide
The essentials.
Christmas is fast approaching, which means the majority of the city will shut down.
But which essential stores and major businesses will remain open?
Take a look:
Movies
Event Cinemas will be able to open from 12pm on Christmas Day.
Supermarkets
Woolies, Coles and Aldi will be open on Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day, then will re-open on Boxing Day (which also falls on Proclamation Day this year)
For essentials, 7-Eleven stores will be open nationwide.
Liquor
All Coles Liquor stores are closed. Woolworths Liquor is also closed with the exception of Dan Murphy’s Norwood which will be open from 10:00am - 3:00pm.
Pharmacies
All Priceline and Chemist Warehouse stores are closed.
If any pharmacies do decide to open their doors, it's likely they will only be open in the morning.
Fast Food
KFC Prospect, Hillcrest, Seaford Rise and Everard Park and select McDonald’s will remain open Christmas Day.
Shops
Although major retailers must close, smaller businesses may remain open so contact any shops and restaurants you’re keen to visit just in case. But if you're too busy to get out to the shops we have the full list of venues open for delivery from Menulog:
- Marina Chicken and Seafood
- Pesaro Pizza Pasta and Fine Foods
- Richmond Village Pizzeria
- Monsoon Indian Restaurant
- Patumma Thai
- Best Zaika Pakistani Restaurant
Check out extended trading hours HERE.
Public Transport
Train services will operate to their normal timetable, with a reduced number of carriages. Tram services will remain unchanged - Click HERE for festive season transport information.
