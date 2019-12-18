Here's Everything That's Open And Closed This Christmas In Adelaide

Christmas is fast approaching, which means the majority of the city will shut down.

But which essential stores and major businesses will remain open?

Take a look:

Movies

Event Cinemas will be able to open from 12pm on Christmas Day.

Supermarkets

Woolies, Coles and Aldi will be open on Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day, then will re-open on Boxing Day (which also falls on Proclamation Day this year)

For essentials, 7-Eleven stores will be open nationwide.

Liquor

All Coles Liquor stores are closed. Woolworths Liquor is also closed with the exception of Dan Murphy’s Norwood which will be open from 10:00am - 3:00pm.

Pharmacies

All Priceline and Chemist Warehouse stores are closed.

If any pharmacies do decide to open their doors, it's likely they will only be open in the morning.

Fast Food

KFC Prospect, Hillcrest, Seaford Rise and Everard Park and select McDonald’s will remain open Christmas Day.

Shops

Although major retailers must close, smaller businesses may remain open so contact any shops and restaurants you’re keen to visit just in case. But if you're too busy to get out to the shops we have the full list of venues open for delivery from Menulog:

Check out extended trading hours HERE.

Public Transport

Train services will operate to their normal timetable, with a reduced number of carriages. Tram services will remain unchanged - Click HERE for festive season transport information.

Is YOUR business open over the holidays? Let us know in our Facebook comments and we'll add it to this article!

