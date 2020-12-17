What's On This Summer

Unsure of what to do with the kids this Summer, or just looking for some family fun to pass the time these school holidays? No worries, we've rounded up some of the awesome events and places right here on the Central Coast that are sure to give the kids something to talk about in 2021!

The Australian Reptile Park

Dinosaurs have returned to the Australian Reptile Park and will be on show daily throughout the Summer school holidays for Jurassic Zoo! Plus there's loads more school holiday activities on like Kids Dino Dig, Alligator Feeding, Elvis (Australia's crankiest crocodile!), daily animal walks throughout the park and roving keepers for hands-on animal experiences!

Check out more info here!

Gosford Waterfront Carnival

Fun for the whole family, the Gosford Waterfront Carnival provides something for kids big & small! With a large range of thrill rides, family rides, kids rides, games of skill and gourmet carnival style food, there really is something for everyone! The carnival is open every night until late throughout January and entry is free!

Find more info about the Carnival here!

Event Cinemas Tuggerah

Catch the new movie 'Music' directed by pop-star Sia. Starring Kate Hudson, Maddie Ziegler and Leslie Odom Jr, this musical drama explores the bonds that hold us together.

Watch the trailer here!

Doyalson RSL Waterworld Central

Slip, slide and splash your way through the Summer heat at Waterworld Central in Doyalson. Brand new to the park this year is the huge Wave Slide, challenging the dare devils among us! Plus walk on water in the zorb cylinders, bounce around in the snow igloos, or relax in the wading pool! The mobile water park will be starting December 27 and open for much of January!

Get your tickets here!