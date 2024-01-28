Hit101.3 Supports Surf Life Saving Central Coast

Get involved with Surf Life Saving Central Coast this month and travel around the coast to cheer on your local Nippers, for some beach fun, and friendly competition!

See the list of upcoming events below:

4th February 2024 – Nippers Branch Carnival & announcement of the Junior Life Saver of the Year for the Branch @ Umina SLSC

10th February 2024 – Open Competitors Branch Carnival @ Ocean Beach

11th February 2024 – Surf Boat Branch Carnival @ Ocean Beach