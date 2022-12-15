What's Next For NASA's Quest To Put Man Back On The Moon?

Artemis 1 - the first stage of NASA's mission to put humans back on the moon - was a success.

NASA's Orion crew module tumbled through the Earth's atmosphere at speeds of over 40,000 km/h on Sunday, December 11, before landing safely in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico.

Artemis I is the first in a series of increasingly complex missions that will enable human exploration to the Moon and Mars - but there's a long way to go yet.

Dr Sophie Calabretto spoke to Cosmos Magazine journalist Matthew Agius on The Science Briefing about what the Artemis 1 spacecraft did while it was up there, what we've learnt so far and what comes next for NASA's boldest lunar mission to date.

Take a listen:

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear is on the LiSTNR app now.