What People From Adelaide Actually Think Of The ‘Old Mate’ Tourism Ad

What do you think?

Team 107

3 September 2019

Team 107

Article heading image for What People From Adelaide Actually Think Of The ‘Old Mate’ Tourism Ad

South Australia

Rather than sparking excitement around the state, a new South Australian tourism ad has been criticised for being ‘ageist’ and just downright depressing.

In case you haven’t seen it yet, take a look:

Post

This morning, Bec & Cosi talked about the ad with listeners to see if anyone actually likes it, before State opposition leader Peter Malinauskas even called through with his two cents!

Take a listen:

If you were keen for a quick getaway, Bec & Cosi are currently giving away a trip a day, so you can enjoy a much-needed break! 

You could be glamping under the stars in the Coonawarra, shopping with your bestie in Melbourne, or chilling under Fiji palm trees.

You could have a romantic weekend in the Barossa, unplug in a CABN in the Adelaide Hills, or make memories with the kids in Clare.

It's time to reconnect, reset, and most importantly…relax!

Listen to hit107 across the workday Monday - Thursday to go into the draw, then listen to Bec & Cosi to see if you're one of the lucky daily winners. Bec & Cosi will spin a wheel for you, and you'll score the trip that it lands on! 

Terms and Conditions here

Permit number: T19/1213

Missed Bec and Cosi this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Bec and Cosi
South Australia
Bec and CosiSouth Australia
Listen Live!
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs