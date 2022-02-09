WHAT: MAFS Groom Claims To Have Slept With 350+ People

Well… we honestly don’t know what to make of this.

It’s Confession Week on MAFS, which means contestants are required to write letters to their partner which provide some insight into what they're really like.

While most contestants usually write something meaningful, last night took an interesting turn.

Andrew (MAFS’ resident Texan) decided to use the opportunity as an excuse to reveal the staggering number of people he’s allegedly slept with.

Find out what MAFS' self-described "mummy's boy" Al has to say to haters:

“I love exploring sex and I love celebrating sex,” the letter reads.

“I’m a very sexual person and have had roughly 350 sexual partners in the past.”

Tell us you have commitment issues without telling us you have commitment issues.

Understandably taken aback, his bride, Holly, was left with several questions.

“Do you keep a list? Or is it a mental note?” the perturbed partner asked.

Andrew explained the number is an estimate, claiming he’s slept with one person for each week he’s been single.

And he wonders why he hasn’t had a significant other for seven years…

