What It's Really Like Living With Long-Term Side Effects Of COVID-19

What we’ve faced globally this year with the COVID-19 pandemic is something we’ve never experienced in our life time.

But, while we are aware of the extremely contagious and deadly nature of the virus, there’s still a lot we don't know, like the lingering effects.

Not all those who have survived coronavirus have fully recovered to the state of health they were in before.

Today on the Your Morning Agenda podcast, Natarsha Belling was joined by former marathon runner Anna Liptak who is still experiencing physical and mental complications nine months after contracting the virus.

Take a listen:

