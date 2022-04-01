What It's REALLY Like Living With Endo As An Aussie & The $58 Million Pledge To Help

1 in 9 women, girls and those who are gender diverse suffer Endometriosis. It is a common disease where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows outside it in other parts of the body.

Common symptoms include pelvic pain that puts life on hold around or during a person’s period. It can impact fertility for some but not for all. On average it takes 6 and a half years for a diagnosis, which can only be done via surgery. Many battle in silence. There is no cure.

In the 2022-23 Budget the Government pledge $58 Million worth of funding to help Endo Warriors. This will falls under the National Action Plan for Endometriosis to help improve diagnosis and primary care support, helping more endo warriors find appropriate care and better manage the impact of this disease.

Ellie Angel-Mobbs is an announcer for the Hit Network and has Stage 4 Endo. She is an ambassador for Endometriosis Australia. Find out more info at https://www.endometriosisaustralia.org/

