What Is This BeReal App Everyone Is Using & Why Should You Give It A Go?

Everyone is jumping on the bandwagon with this new app, which is forcing people to be real (mind the pun) and show their daily life.

Daily life as in without all the filters, Photoshop and glamorous backdrops, which is quite refreshing!

BeReal is an app where everyday at a different time, you're notified simultaneously to capture a photo and share it within 2 minutes. This is a new and unique way to discover who your friends really are in their daily life.

You simply add your friends - the friends in your phone contacts who are already on the app will show up. You can also share your username and link with other people to build your friends list.

But there's a catch - you can't see you friends posts until you post yours.

Like any social media, you're able to interact with your friends too! You can create a 'RealMoji' for different types of reactions. This means you take a photo to coincide with the emoji you want to represent and it will pop up on their post.

You're also able to comment on their post!

So, why should you get around BeReal?

Well, if you're tired of all of the curated feeds, filters and more, this is a great way to get in touch with reality and connect with your friends on a personal, fun level.

There's no expectations, no place for glamourised lives, and best of all, you're being REAL!

These Hidden iPhone Hacks Will Blow Your Mind!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android