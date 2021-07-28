What Is Going On! Lisa Wilkinson Has Beef With Khloe Kardashian

In news that doesn't sound real, The Sunday Project's Lisa Wilkinson has beef with Khloe Kardashian.

Yes, you read that correctly and it sounds unbelievable, doesn't it? Well, here's what happened.

Khloe Kardashian shared a lovely photo to her Instagram Stories of a glorious fruit stand in Positano, Italy. However, someone ended up DM'ing Lisa Wilkinson and asking if the photo was hers!

It turns out, the photo is, in fact, Lisa's and was from a holiday she spent in Positano a few years ago.

Look, she wasn't too happy - she responded to the DM publicly with, "Yes this definitely is my photo! Blown up and with no credit???"

But, how did Khloe find this photo? Well, it turns out Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop actually DM'd Lisa for permission to use her Positano image a little while back...so now it makes sense why it would have been seen by Khloe.

My god. What a whirlwind. We're praying our Aussie media queen Lisa Wilkinson is acknowledged by Khloe Kardashian.

