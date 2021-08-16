What Does Prince Andrew's Court Case Mean For The Royal Family?

This week on LiSTNR's The Royal Record, Royal correspondent Juliet Rieden and journalist Bryce Corbett wrapped up your weekly royal news, including Prince Andrew's court case, the Martin Bashir interview damages and Barbara Streisand detailing her relationship with Prince Charles!

There's been a civil law suit filed in the US against Prince Andrew by Virginia Guiffre accusing him of alleged sexual abuse, claims which he vehemently denies. So, could this be the end of Prince Andrew as a working royal?

Speaking of damaging royal news, The BBC has to pay 1.5 million pounds to a charity of the Royal Family’s choosing, as reparations for the damage caused by that famous Panorama interview with Princess Diana in 1995. But will Prince William & Prince Harry be involved where this money goes?

Now for some lighter news, Barbara Streisand has a bit of history with Prince Charles - he even sent her flowers! Find out all the details below.

