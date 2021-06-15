What Cairns Can Expect From The 2021-2022 Queensland Budget

Far North leaders were sharing their wish-list for the region before the Palaszczuk government handed down the 2021-2022 Queensland State Budget on Tuesday.

Advance Cairns Chairmen, Nick Trompf, told Seven that the budget would need to put $180 million towards the Western Arterial Road project after Canberra came to the table in its Federal Budget.

That money needs to be in the budget, and in the forwards, and they need to get cracking on the planning - Nick Trompf

$4 million will also be spent over the next four years in an attempt to lure more film projects to Far North Queensland.

According to a report by the ABC, the 2021-2022 budget included:

$1.5 billion for the Queensland Renewable Energy and Hydrogen Jobs Fund

$1 billion for ten new schools

$350 million for an Industry Partnership Program , which will support local business, industry and research institutions

, which will support local business, industry and research institutions $320 million for the four-year Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative

initiative $270 million for reef water quality improvement programs

$177 million for the care of patients at the extended Springfield Hospital

$60 million for the Land Restoration Fund

$140 million for the four-year Back to Work program

program A further $67 million for Queensland’s screen industry

$41.3 million into the racing industry

$22 million for design and cost analysis for the hydro pump at Borumba Dam

Further information about the Queensland Budget can be found here.

