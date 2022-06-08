Westpac Becomes First Major Bank To Pass On Full Value Of RBA Rate Hike

Westpac is the first of the major bank to pass on the full value of the Reserve Bank's interest rates hike to mortgage borrowers.

Westpac on Tuesday said it would lift the variable home-loan interest rates by half a percentage point from June 21, bringing the standard variable interest rate for owner-occupiers paying principal and interest to 5.33 per cent.

"We know a change in interest rates affects every budget differently," Westpac Consumer and Business Banking chief executive Chris de Bruin said.

"Our customers have managed their finances carefully during the pandemic, with many putting more funds aside in their savings and offset accounts.

"This means the majority of our customers are ahead on mortgage repayments and have a buffer available to help them manage an interest rate increase," he said.

Australia's other key banks, the Commonwealth Bank, ANZ Bank and National Australia Bank had not announced their decision on interest rates at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Katy Gallagher on Wednesday told ABC News Breakfast the government are aware that many “households are under enormous pressure”.

Gallagher said the government was reviewing the budget for waste and would look to ways and means of supporting all Australians.

“We’ve got short-term relief already in the budget over the next year that was announced in the previous government’s final budget and that will carry us through to the end of September, towards the end of September,” Gallagher said.

“There were immediate payments in there. We’re putting together a budget for October and as the Treasurer has already foreshadowed, a cost-of-living lens will be placed over that budget. We have to deal with the economic circumstances we face at the time. We make decisions based on that. We understand that households are under enormous pressure.” - Minister Gallagher

The added pressures to the cost of living come after the Reserve Bank lifted the cash rate by 0.5 percentage points on Tuesday to 0.85 per cent, fore-warning additional rate rises would follow.

