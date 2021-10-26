Weston Public And Mayfield East Schools Closed After Covid Scare

Two more schools across the Hunter have closed for cleaning after a Covid scare.

Weston Public and Mayfield East Public were both visited by Covid cases. The schools were closed immediately and parents have been notified.

This comes after three other schools in the area were closed for cleaning after a Covid scare on Monday.

Weston Public and Mayfield East School closed after Covid scare

Mayfield West, Thornton, and Irrawang public schools opened back up to students on Tuesday.

With children back at school for face-to-face learning, Hunter New England Health’s David Durrheim says schools have protocols in place to keep kids safe.

“We see that when Covid gets into schools or early learning centres it can spread very rapidly. The Department of Education has worked very closely with the Department of Health to make sure they have protocols in place to respond.”

After several outbreaks in the area, 90 percent of the Hunter’s eligible population have received their first dose of the vaccine.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr