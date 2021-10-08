Westfield Launches New Click & Collect Service So You Can Shop From Anywhere

Westfield has made some big changes to click and collect, launching Westfield Direct, an online marketplace where you can shop from brands all over Australia.

This means you can shop from Westfield at any time from anywhere, and all you have to do is Click & Collect from your local Westfield centre, or you can get it delivered to your door.

This also allows you to buy from multiple Westfield stores in a single transaction.

Scentre Group Chief Customer and Business Development Officer Phil McAveety said the experience offers convenience for shoppers.

"We are bringing the Westfield experience to more people. This is fundamental to our customer strategy and our ambition to grow. Westfield Direct offers more convenience, flexibility and choice for customers to shop Westfield, any time, anywhere, still with the human connection they value," he said.

Westfield has more than 100 existing business partners and brands from different categories on board already, with new businesses joining every day.

