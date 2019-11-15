Westfield Is Offering ‘Sensitive Santa' Photo Sessions For Children With Sensory Challenges

This Christmas, Westfield Shopping Centres around the country are offering special Sensitive Santa photography sessions which offer a relaxed environment for children with sensory challenges. 

The “calm and comfortable” photography sessions are run before stores open, when the centre is quieter. With a booked time slot and no need to wait in a queue, families can take their time to enjoy their moment with Santa!

“During your session, please let us know if there’s anything we can do to help make your experience easier and we will accommodate any special requests as best we can.”

Sessions are booking up fast, so if this experience sounds perfect for your family, look out for available times at your local Westfield shopping centre here.

Merry Christmas!

Westfield
