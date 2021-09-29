Western Sydney Women Plead Guilty After Attending Party That Lead To Hunter Lockdown

Two Western Sydney women have pleaded guilty to breaching public health orders after attending party in Newcastle before testing positive for Covid.

20-year-old Josephine Lado and 21-year-old Sulafa Ageeb are believed to have provided police with false information about where they live after being found in Newcastle back in July.

The two women visited multiple places between July 27 and July 29 including the Stockland Jesmond Shopping Centre and a dinner gathering at Corset Dining & Lounge for a friend's birthday.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Ageeb was eventually approached by police at a train station at Cardiff and told to return to Sydney immediately.

Police were later called to a Shortland party where Ageeb and Lado were both spoken to by officers.

The women were pretending to sleep inside of a car when found by police.

The two were accused of changing information on the Service NSW app to mislead police with the help of their friends.

Both were issued $1000 fines for breaching public health orders and ordered to leave Newcastle for Sydney immediately.

The two women defied these orders and instead visited multiple locations throughout Lake Macquarie and Newcastle.

The two later tested positive for Covid.

As a result, more than 600,000 people across Newcastle were sent into lockdown.

The party the two women attended at Shortland were later confirmed by NSW Health to be spreader events.

20-year-old Lado did not attend court but plead guilty through a legal aid, while 21-year-old Ageeb's lawyer said she took would plead guilty for not complying with a noticed directions and failing to comply with an electronic registration directive.

Lado is to be sentenced on November 10 while Ageeb is to be sentenced on October 27.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.