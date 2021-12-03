Western Sydney Teenager Becomes Ninth Case With Omicron Strain

A Western Sydney school student with no overseas travel history or links has tested positive to the Omicron variant of Covid.

The Regents Park Christian School student is now the ninth case of Omicron strain in New South Wales, concerning authorities he caught the virus in the community, making it the first case of Omicron spreading locally in Australia.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard confirmed that NSW had acquired a new case of Omicron, with two more cases under investigation to see if they were also infected with the new strain.

"There isn’t clarity around whether this particular variant is going to cause us anywhere near the problems that the earlier variants caused us," he said.

"And what we always aim to do, right from the outset, was to make sure that we had capacity in our hospitals if there were increasing numbers"

“We are well-placed if it does increase but at the moment, it is very early days, so my advice to the community is be cautious, the way you always have been," he said. "We do anticipate rapid growth, so do listen to the continuing health messages and be cautious, and especially if you have symptoms, go and get tested."

The new case emerged on Friday as the state recorded 337 new Covid infections on Friday, the highest number since October 22.

There are now 140 people in hospital, including 25 in intensive care.

