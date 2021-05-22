Western Power strike it up with the Electrical Trades Union

Eight-hundred Western Power workers walked off the job on Thursday fired up over an ongoing pay dispute.

With last minute talks between Western Power and the Electrical Trades Union failing to prevent a strike, the 48-hour industrial action meant scheduled and planned maintenance work was postponed.

Western Power's Sam Barbaro said they are working with the Union "toward an agreement".

"We'll continue to work with the unions and provide staff with the offers that are made and hopefully get to a point where we've got an agreement that they are prepared to sign", he said.

The West Australia Briefing

Power supplies across the lower half of the State could be disrupted through to the weekend as the long running pay dispute heats up.

