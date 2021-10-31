Western Australian Tightens Border Restrictions

As parts of the country open up to international travellers, Western Australia is tightening its border to the rest of the country.

Premier Mark McGowan announced that travellers from any state that has Covid cases will have to be double vaccinated in order to enter the state from November 15.

Mr McGowan said he believed that this would become the norm for other states as we move forward to a vaccinated economy.

This comes after the announcement that travellers from ACT, Victoria and NSW would all require to be fully vaccinated before entering from November 5.

The ACT is currently classified as a medium risk zone, and both NSW and Victoria are extreme risk zones.

Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory are considered low risk and can travel to the state, however with the introduction of this new restriction, unvaccinated residents could be locked out if a Covid outbreak occurs.

