- Perth NewsWest Coast Eagles Captain Reveals AFL Players Can’t Even Sleep In The Same Bed As Partners At Home
West Coast Eagles Captain Reveals AFL Players Can’t Even Sleep In The Same Bed As Partners At Home
You're kidding...
While the West Coast Eagles might be officially home, the AFL quarantine rules still remain...
And honestly, we didn't even know this one existed.
According to WCE Captain, Luke Shuey partners can't even sleep in the same bed!
Take a listen to the full debrief below:
Missed Xavier, Juelz & Pete this morning? Download our app on iOS and Android and catch up now!