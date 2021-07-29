West Australian Returned Traveller Tests Positive To Covid-19 Sending Brisbane Hostels Into Lockdown

Health authorities in Queensland have ramped up their contact tracing efforts after a West Australian returned traveler tested positive for COVID-19 after leaving hotel quarantine.

Suspected of being infectious whilst in the community from July 22 a covid alert has been issued for the City Backpackers hostel in Brisbane, where the WA man had been staying.

Perth Local News

Dozens of guests at the backpacker lodge on Roma Street have been thrown into lockdown along with an adjoining lodge Joe's Place Backpackers, as they await Covid test results.

The infectious West Australian man who had returned from the Philippines was released from hotel quarantine at Brisbane's Quest hotel on July 17 following three negative tests.

Meantime, six more positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported on the MV Darya Krishna with one crew member in intensive care at Fiona Stanley Hospital.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.