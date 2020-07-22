Were Ross & Rachel on a Break? David Schwimmer Weighs in on the Debate

David Schwimmer is putting to rest the biggest debate in Friends history, were Ross & Rachel on a break?

I’m waiting for pop culture to serve us up another couple like Ross & Rachel from Friends, but I don’t think it’s even possible.

The pair first met through Monica in high school and then years later, started an on-again off-again relationship with each other, which was the common thread through all 10 seasons of Friends. Seriously, they kept us hooked for 10 whole damn seasons!

Even after all these years, the biggest debate to come out of the show was if Ross & Rachel were on a break when he hooked up with Chloe the copy girl.

Ross passionately believed they were on a break, Rachel didn’t, and it’s a storyline that has divided Friends fans into two categories, those that are sensible, intelligent people, and those that agree with Ross.

While we’ve all been bickering between each other for almost two decades, David Schwimmer has finally been asked whether he thinks Ross & Rachel were on a break.

Be warned, you will either hate or love Ross after this:

