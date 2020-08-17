Well It’s Happened, Schapelle Corby Is Doing Reality TV

Schapelle Corby will grace our screens again in an Australia television first.

Schapelle Corby is a name that has been plastered across the Australia media since 2004. When she finally returned back home to Australia almost three years ago, we all questioned what she would do with her freedom, and although we joked at the idea of reality TV, it has come to fruition.

Yes. Schapelle Corby has been cast in a reality TV first on Australian screens. The show SAS Australia will feature her and a number of other Aussie celebrities undertaking excruciating tasks.

Although Corby may not have any official reality tv experience like her fellow cast members, her life for the past 15 years has been pretty close to a reality tv show. We think she may have a good chance among the athletes and business tycoons she’s up against.

Here are more details about the show:

Want more entertainment news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.