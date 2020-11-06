Well I'll Be Damned! A UK Couple Got Married And Became Mr & Mrs White-Christmas

This is well and truly a Christmas miracle, people! A couple in the UK have gotten married and together, they have become Mr & Mrs White-Christmas!

Kieran White and Tilly Christmas, both 20-years-old are childhood sweethearts and didn't realise how their names would look put together until a friend pointed it out. HOW though?!

I present to you...Mr & Mrs White-Christmas! I present to you...Mr & Mrs White-Christmas!

Tilly has said she's always loved having Christmas as her last name and that her husband has the perfect surname to go with it.

She also shared that when she's made bookings at restaurants in the past during Christmas time with her surname, staff thought she was joking and wouldn't book her in. IMAGINE IT!

I don't know about you, but this is the news we needed to hear in 2020.

5 Things You Might Not Know About Home Alone

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts