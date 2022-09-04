Welfare Recipients Set To Receive Payment Boost As Cost Of Living Pressures Bite

Almost five million welfare recipients are set to receive a payment increase amid ongoing cost of living pressures.

From September 20, those on Age and Disability Support Pensions, along with the Carer Payment will get an extra $38.90 a fortnight for singles and $58.80 a fortnight for couples.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said its essential payments keep up with inflation.

"It will be welcome even as we acknowledge that times will still be tough for a lot of people," he said.

Under the changes, increased payments will also occur for those on JobSeeker Payment, Parenting Payment, ABSTUDY and Rent Assistance.

The rate of JobSeeker will increase by an extra $25.70 a fortnight to $677.20, including the energy supplement for singles without children.

While single parents will receive an additional $35.20 a fortnight, to $927.40 including the Energy Supplement.

For couples on Jobseeker or Parenting Payments, the rate will increase by $23.40 a fortnight taking their fortnightly payment to $616.60 including the Energy Supplement.

It is the biggest indexation increase in 12 years for pensioners. and more than 30 years for those receiving allowances.

