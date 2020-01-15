Newcastle’s Hit106.9 will welcome Nick ‘Ducko’ Allen-Ducat to its breakfast team, joining Jess Farchione and Nick Gill from Monday 20 January.

Ducko comes with an array of radio experience, spending most of his time with Nova Entertainment in Sydney and most recently at Brisbane across announcing and producing roles.

In 2019, Nick became the host of Smashdown, a national children’s TV program due to air on Channel 9GO! this year.

Newcomer Ducko, said: “I’m so excited to be joining the Hit Newcastle family for 2020, Nick Gill and Jess Farchione are loads of fun and I can’t wait to see what we get up to together! Newcastle are in for one hell of a ride!” “Newy is an incredible city, I am pinching myself that I get to call it home and work on a breakfast show with such amazing people every day, even if there are two Nicks on the team,” he said.

MEET DUCKO:

Southern Cross Austereo Group Content Director for NSW & ACT, Jase Allen, said: We did an extensive search for the perfect person to join Nick and Jess on Hit breakfast and couldn’t go past Ducko. “There was instant chemistry the moment the three of them were in the studio together and a sense of excitement that made it impossible to go with anyone else. Ducko brings a wealth of radio experience and we look forward to him becoming the newest Novocastrian.” Join Nick, Jess & Ducko on Newcastle’s Hit106.9, 6 am to 9 am weekdays from Monday 20 January.