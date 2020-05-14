Weekend Plans = Sorted! Schitt's Creek Season 6 Is Now On Netflix!

Holy SCHITT'S CREEK! In what has seemed like a lifetime of waiting, season 6 of Schitt's Creek is FINALLY on Netflix!

If you haven't seen the show, you better get on it ASAP! It will cure any iso boredom, I can assure you. Here's a little somethin' somethin' of what it's about:

A married couple suddenly go bankrupt and the only remaining asset they have is an ugly small town named Schitt's Creek.

Hilarious. Amazing. Life-changing...if I do say so myself!

The sad part is that it's been confirmed that this is the final season of the show *everyone cries*, so we have some high hopes for an amazing finale!

We're expecting to see a wedding and lots of Rose family faves moving on with their lives! NOOOOO, but YESSSSS...but NOOOO!

Get ready to watch the trailer through tears because it's pullin' on the heartstrings:

We're not crying, you're crying. Ok, we're crying too.

Want more fun stuff? Check out Hit Fresh to help you unwind: