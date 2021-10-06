Web Sleuth Reveals New Gabby Petito Bombshell

If you can think of a particular interest or hobby, chances are there's a website for it.

Websleuths.com owner Tricia Griffith joined the Hit Network to discuss the site's true-crime community; a massive online forum where every-day people can exchange information to help solve violent crimes and missing persons cases.

Find out what someone who's spent over 20 years in the business knows about the ongoing Gabby Petito case:

