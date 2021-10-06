Web Sleuth Reveals New Gabby Petito Bombshell

Suspect's sister speaks out

Article heading image for Web Sleuth Reveals New Gabby Petito Bombshell

via Utah Police

If you can think of a particular interest or hobby, chances are there's a website for it.

Websleuths.com owner Tricia Griffith joined the Hit Network to discuss the site's true-crime community; a massive online forum where every-day people can exchange information to help solve violent crimes and missing persons cases.

Find out what someone who's spent over 20 years in the business knows about the ongoing Gabby Petito case:

Catch up on the latest headlines on The National Briefing. Available on Listnr.

Hit News Team

6 October 2021

Article by:

Hit News Team

Hit
News
Murder
Gabby Petito
Listen Live!
Hit
News
Murder
Gabby Petito
Hit
News
Murder
Gabby Petito
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs