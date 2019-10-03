We Want To Bathe In Lush’s Christmas Range 24/7

All of my favourite stores are apparently conspiring to bankrupt me this year…

Pandora is tempting me with an upcoming Harry Potter collection, my favourite clothing stores are dropping the most STUNNING pieces, and the likes of Lush are releasing so many lavish body products just in time for Christmas that I might just pass out.

Lush Cosmetics has just released their 2019 range of Christmas body and bath products that are sure to have you singing carols in the bath, shower, and all day long!

From bath bombs to soaps, body sprays, bubble bars, lip scrubs, bath melts, body lotions, and a whole lot more, the fresh handmade cosmetics retailer is promising to deliver the best gifts to you and your fam this festive season.

Here’s a quick scroll through (most of) their Christmas products that will leave you fresh and shining!

Shoot for the stars bath bomb $9.95

Snow fairy shower gel $9.95

Yog nog shower gel $10.95

Galaxy lip scrub $11.95

Snow fairy body spray $40.00

And there’s a whole lot more!!!!!

Head HERE to see everything you can shop this Christmas!

