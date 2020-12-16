We've Wrapped Up The Best Christmas Episodes From Your Favourite TV Shows

Christmas is right around the corner, and if you’re anything like us, this means it’s time to watch as many holiday flicks and festive-themed episodes of your favourite TV shows as you can!

We’ve seen plenty of movie marathon ‘advent calendars’ going around, but do you need some help finding the perfect TV episodes?

Take a look at some of our favourites below!

The OC

Season 1, Episode 13: ‘The Best Chrismukkah Ever’

Our first introduction to Seth’s self created holiday fusing Christmas with Hanukkah.

Dive right into the messy love triangle between Seth, Anna and Summer (dressed as freaking Wonder Woman), while also enjoying a showdown between Sandy and Caleb, a drunk Marissa, and the tearful moment Ryan hangs his stocking up on the Cohen’s fireplace for the very first time.

This episode really has everything you want in an episode of the 2000s teen drama!



Fox Fox

Friends

Season 6, Episode 10: ‘The One with the Routine’

This one also doubles as a great lead-up to New Year's Eve! In this episode, we see Ross and Monica revive their childhood dance routine in an attempt to steal the spotlight at the filming of Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve!

Meanwhile, Joey tries to receive a kiss from Janine at midnight, while Phoebe, Chandler, and Rachel search through Monica’s apartment for their Christmas presents.



Warner Bros. Warner Bros.

The Vicar Of Dibley: The Christmas Lunch Incident

First airing in 1996, this Christmas special became an instant classic and has been airing on our tellies every year since!

In this episode, Geraldine finds herself invited to four different Christmas dinners and honestly, it’s as simple as that. She eats way too much, and it’s damn hilarious.



BBC BBC

The Office

Season 2, Episode 10: ‘Christmas Party’

The Office is full of classic Christmas episodes, but this one really does stand out! Here we see Michael host a Secret Santa present-swap at the staff Christmas party.

Naturally, everything goes wrong when he surpasses the $20 limit by buying Ryan a $400 iPod.



NBC NBC

Seinfeld

Season 9, Episode 10: ‘The Strike’

We’re also spoilt for choice when it comes to Seinfeld Christmas episodes, but our pick this year has to go to ‘The Strike’ aka our introduction to Festivus!

In this ep, George invents a fake charity, Elaine tries to backtrack after handing out a fake phone number, Jerry dates a woman whose looks keep changing, Kramer returns to work at H&H bagels after a 12 year strike, and George’s father revives his ‘Festivus for the rest of us!’



NBC NBC

Lizzie McGuire

Season 1, Episode 7: ‘Aaron Carter's Coming to Town’

THIS EPISODE WAS AND STILL IS EVERYTHING!

As the title suggests, Aaron Carter is heading to town to film a music video, and Lizzie and Miranda are desperate to find out where and when the shoot is taking place to try and meet their tween crush. Honestly, who can forget this one?!



Disney Disney

How I Met Your Mother

Season 7, Episode 12: ‘Symphony of Illumination’

One thing you can always expect from a How I Met Your Mother Christmas episode, is that it will be both hilarious and tear-jerking.

In this episode, Robin receives devastating news which she chooses not to share with the others while rejecting Ted’s attempts to cheer her up. The episode concludes with tears and Christmas lights.



Fox Fox

The Simpsons

Season 7, Episode 11: ‘Marge Be Not Proud’

No matter how many times we watch this classic episode, we can’t get over how perfectly the writers capture the feeling of being a kid during Christmas. When Marge refuses to buy Bart the hottest new video game, Bonestorm, for Christmas, he decides to steal it.

After discovering what he’s done, Marge questions whether she mothers him too much and decides to emotionally distance herself from her son. Not only does the episode explore the relationship between mother and son, it’s also jam-packed full of classic jokes.



Fox Fox

Kath & Kim

Da Kath & Kim Code

This telemovie will throw you right back to Australia in 2005. Kath and Kel return from a Da Vinci Code European tour, while Kim catches Brett having an affair, all in the lead up to Christmas. We are also TREATED to appearances from Michael Bublé and Barry Humphries.



ABC ABC

The Office Christmas Specials

There’s a reason the two-part series finale of The Office won a multitude of television awards way back in 2003, including two British Academy Television Awards: they’re so damn good.

In the specials, we revisit the office staff ‘three years’ after the documentary has aired. These eps could possibly have set the record for the highest amount of awkwardness and cringeworthy moments in 95 minutes of television, but if you make it through, there's some real heartwarming payoffs too.



BBC BBC

The list really could go one but these are just some of our favourites. Let us know yours in our Facebook comments!

Don't forget, Santa Radio is now available on the Hit App. Download it now for iOS or Android!