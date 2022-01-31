We've Waited 300 Years For This: We Know When Hocus Pocus 2 Is Dropping!

Oh, look! Another glorious movie. Makes me sick! We finally know when Hocus Pocus 2 will be landing on Disney+!

The black flame candle is lit and we're ready to be reunited with the Sanderson Sisters to wreak havoc on Salem.

"Three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world."

Now, Producer Adam Shankman has announced filming has been wrapped and teased a premiere date!

"SISTAAAAAHHHHSSS! Aaaaand that’s a WRAP!!! #hocuspocus2 Congratulations to the amazing team @bettemidler @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy @567and8 @mrsleshem and the WHOOOOLLLEEEE cast and crew!!! Coming to you #halloween #2022 on @disneyplus"

But what we have read from that, is that it might not be released ON Halloween, but possibly leading up to it. Regardless, get ready for mid-late October, sistaaaahs!

