We've Ranked The Best Aussie Onscreen Couples Of All Time

We've curated a list of the top couples that have graced Aussie TV screens

Most of us were fed the idea that a love story has to look like something straight out of a rom-com, or a scene from the Notebook

As it turns out, Hollywood lies about relationships. SHOCK! HORROR! Some of the best couples and reflections of real relationships were in front of us the whole time (Nah, not our grandparents), Australian TV shows.

Over the years we've seen love blossom on Aussie tv, we've seen high school sweethearts find each other and we've seen people grow old together, mainly because they stay on the same damn tv show for years *cough* Alf Stewart *cough*.

We've gone back through the archives and your teenage journal, to find out who the top 5 Aussie onscreen couples are:

Want more entertainment news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.