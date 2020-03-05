We’ve Noticed Something on the Bachelor's Instagram That he Might Want to Delete

I can already smell the hairspray coming from Osher Gunsberg’s change room in preparation for the latest season of The Bachelor, after it was announced yesterday that our 2020 Bachelor is Locky Gilbert.





via GIPHY

He’s taken on the jungle twice on Australian Survivor, and hasn’t yet managed to Outwit, Outplay or Outlast, but dating 20+ women could be his toughest challenge yet.

A quick look at his socials suggests that he’s telling the truth when he says he loves adventure. However, among the rock climbing, scuba diving and base jumping photos, are some photos from his past that have us questioning whether he should delete them before he starts handing out roses.