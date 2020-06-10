We've Noticed Something Hella Sus That Keeps Happening On Big Brother & Now We Can’t Unhear It

While we've dived in and got around this new season of Australia's Big Brother, there's just one small thing we can't help but notice and think, 'wtf is going on?'

We've noticed that some of this year's contestants keep doing this weird act with their voice.

Tune in below to find out what it is and let us know what you think in the comments!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.