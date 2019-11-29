We've Just Discovered Street Libraries In Townsville And We're Loving It
Book worms get around this!
Street Library
Bookworms would know the expense of buying books. You read them once, put them on the shelf, never to be looked at again. Well, I've got good news fellow worms - Townsville is the home to many Street Libraries! With each specializing in different genres and decorated with charm.
“Street Libraries are a window into the mind of a community; books come and go; no-one needs to check them in or out. People can simply reach in and take what interests them; when they are done, they can return them to the Street Library network, or pass them on to friends”
-Via Street Library Website
This movement is on the rise, and the Street Library team have a goal of getting 5000 libraries registered and running by 2021. They currently have 1700!!
With our community being home to nine beautiful Street Libraries there’s no doubt one is a near you:
5 Bolinda Court, Alice River.
3 Butler Street, Picnic Bay.
556 Bayswater Road, Mt Louisa.
318 Fulham Road, Heatley.
29 Honeysuckle Drive, Annandale.
46-48 Brazier Drive, Annandale.
34 Cleveland Terrace, North Ward.
For more info on the current Street Libraries or to look at getting one yourself jump on to https://streetlibrary.org.au/
Thank me later.
