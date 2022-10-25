We've Got An Update On The Fate Of Season 3 Of RuPaul's Drag Race: Down Under

Australasian drag pride has been given an international stage over the last couple of years with the introduction of RuPaul's Drag Race: Down Under and no sooner does the season finish, fans want to know if it will be back again.

We're getting a THIRD season!

World Of Wonder put the call out today for any queens wanting to put their (high-heeled) foot forward and audition for the show and all we can say is go for it!

We can't wait to see what Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent is served up by our Aussie and Kiwi queens in season 3!

