We've Found The Ultimate Hack To Get Contact Lenses Out Easily

If you're like me and use contacts frequently but hate the process of getting them out at the end of the day, you're going to want to see this!

TikTok user @lalaleluu has given us the hack of all hacks to get your contacts out without any fuss.

I don't know about you, but I often find myself pinching them out or trying to awkwardly swipe them out to one side. Sometimes it takes seconds...other times it takes MINUTES.

So I was full of joy after finding this hack, which gives a quick and easy solution on how to remove them. You bet I'll be trying this later!

Watch the hack here:

How easy does it look?! You basically pull your top and bottom eyelids up and down, look to the side, blink and then it's supposed to magically pop out of your eye!

Have you tried this and did it work? Let us know on our Facebook page!

