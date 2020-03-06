We've Found The Perfect Way To Calm Your Child If They Are Anxious About Coronavirus

Reports regarding the Novel Coronavirus have been splattered across television screens and newsfeeds all over the world for months now and they aren’t slowing down.

The fact that toilet paper is being rationed at grocery stores across the country just goes to show how panic has been instilled in plenty of Australians. So, we can only imagine how children (who have definitely picked up on the panic) must be feeling.

To calm things down, artist and writer Malaka Gharib has worked up a great comic to help explore the subject with your youngsters in a much more accessible way.

Note: The comic has been produced for Americans, but can definitely be used here too.

Take a look:

