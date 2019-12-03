We’ve Found The Most Instagrammable Christmas Lights in Perth

It doesn’t matter if you classify yourself as an Instagram expert or just want to snap up a couple of festive shots for the fam album, these lights will make any picture sparkle!

Here are our some of our top picks from around town for the ultimate Chrissy snap this year:

1. Constellation Tunnel

Yagan Square, William Street Mall.

2. Gingerbread House

Perth Cultural Centre, James Street Mall.

3. Giant Rocking Horse

Padbury Walk, upstairs at Forrest Chase.

4. Christmas Roos

Council House, 27 St Georges Terrace.

5. Christmas Combi

Kings Square, Kings Street.

6. Giant Bauble

Claisebrook Cove, East Perth.

7. Royal Horse and Carriage

Claisebrook Cove, East Perth.

8. Giant XMAS Tree

Yagan Square, William Street Mall.

9. Hot Air Balloon

Stirling Gardens, corner Barrack Street and St Georges Terrace.

10. Giftmas

Hibernian Place, 480 Hay Street.

11. Festive Fox

Murray Street Mall.

12. Prancer The Reindeer

Elizabeth Quay Inlet.

13. Angel Wings

Hay Street Mall.

No matter how old you are, there’s nothing quite like wandering around Perth suburbs, marvelling at the best sparkling lights and elaborate displays along our streets.

