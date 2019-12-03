We’ve Found The Most Instagrammable Christmas Lights in Perth
You can't miss them!
Photo Credit: @ashlee_giblett
It doesn’t matter if you classify yourself as an Instagram expert or just want to snap up a couple of festive shots for the fam album, these lights will make any picture sparkle!
Here are our some of our top picks from around town for the ultimate Chrissy snap this year:
1. Constellation Tunnel
Yagan Square, William Street Mall.
2. Gingerbread House
Perth Cultural Centre, James Street Mall.
3. Giant Rocking Horse
Padbury Walk, upstairs at Forrest Chase.
4. Christmas Roos
Council House, 27 St Georges Terrace.
5. Christmas Combi
Kings Square, Kings Street.
6. Giant Bauble
Claisebrook Cove, East Perth.
7. Royal Horse and Carriage
Claisebrook Cove, East Perth.
8. Giant XMAS Tree
Yagan Square, William Street Mall.
9. Hot Air Balloon
Stirling Gardens, corner Barrack Street and St Georges Terrace.
10. Giftmas
Hibernian Place, 480 Hay Street.
11. Festive Fox
Murray Street Mall.
12. Prancer The Reindeer
Elizabeth Quay Inlet.
13. Angel Wings
Hay Street Mall.
No matter how old you are, there’s nothing quite like wandering around Perth suburbs, marvelling at the best sparkling lights and elaborate displays along our streets.
