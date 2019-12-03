We’ve Found The Most Instagrammable Christmas Lights in Perth

You can't miss them!

Article heading image for We’ve Found The Most Instagrammable Christmas Lights in Perth

Photo Credit: @ashlee_giblett

It doesn’t matter if you classify yourself as an Instagram expert or just want to snap up a couple of festive shots for the fam album, these lights will make any picture sparkle!

 

Here are our some of our top picks from around town for the ultimate Chrissy snap this year:

 

1. Constellation Tunnel

 

Yagan Square, William Street Mall.

 

2. Gingerbread House

 

Perth Cultural Centre, James Street Mall.

 

3. Giant Rocking Horse 

 

Padbury Walk, upstairs at Forrest Chase.

 

4. Christmas Roos

 

Council House, 27 St Georges Terrace.

 

5. Christmas Combi

 

Kings Square, Kings Street.

 

6. Giant Bauble

 

Claisebrook Cove, East Perth.

7. Royal Horse and Carriage

 

Claisebrook Cove, East Perth.

 

8. Giant XMAS Tree

 

Yagan Square, William Street Mall.

 

9. Hot Air Balloon

 

Stirling Gardens, corner Barrack Street and St Georges Terrace.

 

10. Giftmas

 

Hibernian Place, 480 Hay Street.

 

11. Festive Fox

 

Murray Street Mall.

 

12. Prancer The Reindeer 

 

Elizabeth Quay Inlet.

 

 13. Angel Wings

 

Hay Street Mall.

 

No matter how old you are, there’s nothing quite like wandering around Perth suburbs, marvelling at the best sparkling lights and elaborate displays along our streets.

 

Eve Swain

3 December 2019

Article by:

Eve Swain

Up Next

