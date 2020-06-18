We've Found The Guy That Played Stingray on Neighbours Here's What He's Been Up To

Ben Nicholas gifted us with one of the best characters on Neighbours, here's what he's been up to since he played the role of Stingray

Like every critical moment in history, we remember where we were when it happened, like when the Timmins Family rolled into Ramsay Street, I was sitting in my lounge room watching Neighbours, obviously.

Which was the moment we were introduced to Stingray Timmins. Who could forget such a character? Especially that time when he got arrested for streaking through a footy game...

Stingray shined too bright, his character was too powerful for Australian TV, he was an icon even, so of course, they killed him off in a tv death that rivals that of Claire's from McLeod's Daughters or Patrick's from Offspring.

I know I'm not the only person who's wondered what happened to Ben Nicholas, the actor behind Stingray. Turns out he actually pops up on Ramsay Street from time to time.

Here's what he's been up to:

