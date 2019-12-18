We've Found The Best Bottomless Deals In Perth This NYE

If you're anything like us, you'd agree this year has just absolutely flown! So much so, we've barely been able to get organised for Christmas, let alone New Year's Eve.

If you're stuck for any NYE plans, don't fret, we've got you uncovered with some of the best bottomless deals Perth has to offer!

Goody's Party

Ticket: $40

Where: Goody Two’s

Includes: 2 hours of unlimited sparkling wine, beers and signature cocktails on arrival until 10pm.

Deep South NYE Party

Ticket: $100-125

Where: Guildford Hotel

Includes: Awesome American south inspired inclusions like a Texan Smoked Pit Stop, Tennessee Whisky Bar, Georgia Peach Pie Shop, Mardi Gras Silent Disco and southern style roaming canapes. Fully inclusive 4 Hour package to see out 2019.

The Enchanted Forrest Party

Ticket: $65

Where: Wolf Lane Bar

Includes: 2 hours free-flowing drinks package - house wine, beer and our mystical house cocktail, 2 hours bottomless toasties - think pesto chicken, classic cheese and Nutella smores, Huntsman's popcorn station - shake up your custom flavour and DJ beats - from 8 til late!

Shanghai Night Party

Ticket: $89

Where: Sweetwater

Includes: While it might not include unlimited booze, this place will get you bottomless dumplings, Peking Duck pancake station, Fortune cookie cocktails, Three drink tokens and Live band & DJ's throughout the night!

And if none of these parties tickle your fancy you can always head on over and check out other amazing local NYE deals here.

