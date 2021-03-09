We've Finally Got Our First Look At Space Jam 2 & Its Official Release Date!

Since we first got the news a Space Jam 2 was in the works almost 20 years later, it's pretty safe to say, we've been eagerly awaiting its arrival!

Well, now it's been confirmed by Warner Bros that we will be able to enjoy the revamped childhood classic, Space Jame: A New Legacy on July 15th!

The new movie is meant to be a new take and not a sequel to the original 1996 film as it takes a deeper look into the dynamic between parents and their kids!

Aka pushing them to do things they don't want to do (sound familiar?).

This transformational journey will be like nothing we have ever seen before! (thanks to the technological advancements in the cinema world) Follow the NBA champion and global icon, LeBron James, his son and a bunch of the iconic Looney Tune characters through a digital space run by an evil A.I. (Don Cheadle) and Goons.

The whole gang will need to learn how to work together to get victory over the A.I.’s digitised champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars!

It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes yet, this movie is set to shine a light on the power of being yourself and will show just how far some parents will go for their kids!

