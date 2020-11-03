We've Discovered Colour Psychology Is Actually Thing & Now We Can't Stop Overanalysing

Yes, it turns out what you wear not only reflects your personality but influences your mood and impression on other people as well!

According to The Science of People, this is in fact a proven theory, so now you're probably wondering what does your wardrobe say about you?

Well, thanks to these "colour specialists", we now also have a very helpful (and convenient) chart which breaks down what each colour means.

No wonder Miranda was always dressed in black! Now I can tell people my all-black wardrobe is actually not linked with my dark, soulless body after all.

Now you may be wondering, what comes first then? Does one simply pick a colour or does a colour simply pick you?

Well, according to science there are two different ways of thinking about colours:

1. You can pick the colour based on the mood you are already in.

2. Or you can pick the colour based on the mood you WANT to be in.

To be honest, the jury is still out on this theory, like common, what does pink even mean? And what if you're colour blind?

Now we're on a slippery slope of self-discovery, may the colour gods have mercy.

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download our Hit Network App on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows!